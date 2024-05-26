Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,865,710 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,865,710 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $48,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.