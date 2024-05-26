Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IP opened at $45.46 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

