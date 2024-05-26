Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,260 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.0 %

Raymond James stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

