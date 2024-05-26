Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $203.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

