CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

