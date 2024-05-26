Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.07

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.07 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.03). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.00), with a volume of 311,901 shares changing hands.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,124.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Vertu Motors

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Mewett bought 50,000 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($50,838.84). Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

