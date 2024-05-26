Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.88. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 26,810 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$116.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

