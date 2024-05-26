Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.65

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.65 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 49.94 ($0.63). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 2 shares.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -342.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

