Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.69. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 6,363 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00. In other news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,375.00. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Insiders have acquired 513,700 shares of company stock valued at $770,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

