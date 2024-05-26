Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

