DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,787,034 shares trading hands.

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.73.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

