Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.02

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 450.02 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 480.50 ($6.11). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 152,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.15) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,656.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 450.72.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

