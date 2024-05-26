PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,288.12

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,288.12 ($16.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,405 ($17.86). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.16), with a volume of 22,779 shares changing hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £567.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,437.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,288.12.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

