Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,274.36

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,274.36 ($16.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,333.22 ($16.94). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.27), with a volume of 26,778 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.65. The firm has a market cap of £452.61 million, a PE ratio of 859.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,496.64%.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

