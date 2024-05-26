Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $71.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

