Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

