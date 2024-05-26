Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Morphic were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.80 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

