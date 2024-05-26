BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,117 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $19.40 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,241 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

