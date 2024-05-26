BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,743 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equitable were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $40.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

View Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.