Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

