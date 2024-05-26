Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,067,171 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,067,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,494,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after acquiring an additional 967,777 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after buying an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $60.62 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

