299,798 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 299,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,023 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.17, for a total value of $1,507,753.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,674,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,291,336.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total transaction of $1,454,252.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,776,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,346,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,753.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,674,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,291,336.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,357 shares of company stock worth $27,280,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

