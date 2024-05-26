Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,707,778 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,605,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 110.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.