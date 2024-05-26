Norges Bank Takes $80.83 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.