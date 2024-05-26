Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

