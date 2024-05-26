UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.89 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

