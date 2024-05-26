UBS Group AG Acquires 717,700 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.65% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $44,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

