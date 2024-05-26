CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 459.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CDW by 54.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $24,213,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

