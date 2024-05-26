UBS Group AG Has $44.89 Million Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.32% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 593,649 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 472.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

