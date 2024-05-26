UBS Group AG Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $45,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

