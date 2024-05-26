Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

A opened at $150.66 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

