PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,299 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.57 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

