Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB opened at $56.80 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

