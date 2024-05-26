PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,124 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

