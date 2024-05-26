UBS Group AG Has $46.09 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.47% of Plains GP worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

