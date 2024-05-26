PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,687 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

