UBS Group AG Has $45.43 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $45,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

