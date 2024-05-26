UBS Group AG Purchases 57,923 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,262,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.