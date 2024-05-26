UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $40,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.