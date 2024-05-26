Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,997 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.50 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

