Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

