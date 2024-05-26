46,500 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 206.42%.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.