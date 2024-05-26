Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

