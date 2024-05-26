Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of CMA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

