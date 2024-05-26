Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 386.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

