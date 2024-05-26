Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after buying an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,114,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $32,250,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,005. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

