Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.