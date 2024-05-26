Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.