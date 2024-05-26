PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,828 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTR opened at $47.50 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

