PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 16,008 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

